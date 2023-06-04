Opposition parties in the Eastern Cape’s King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) Municipality have expressed concern over the state of affairs at the municipality, which they accuse of corruption as well as irregular and wasteful expenditure.

This follows reports that the municipality paid legal fees of close to half a million rands to an attorney on a case that the Municipality lost. The payments were for a tender that was issued for a service provider to supply, install and manage the pre-paid electricity vending system.

The United Democratic Front’s (UDM) Raymond Knock, alleges that corruption within the institution is cause for concern.

“We had a finance committee meeting a month or two ago and in this meeting administration staff are showing that they are so upset also with the happenings of the Municipality that one of the managers brought to our attention that some of their contracts, completed contracts, payments completed, invoices come up and they have to be paid. Now that is a totally corrupt practice,” says Knock.

While the parties claim they have proof in their possession, the municipality still refutes the claims.

The Municipality’s spokesperson, Olwethu Mabovula adds, “There’s no such thing that the municipality has taken out R 400 000 to pay legal fees just for one appearance. Should there be that kind of an act, as a municipality we are going to look into it.”