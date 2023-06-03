One of the killed patrons in the tavern shooting at Muchipisi village near Malamulele in Limpopo, has been identified.

The deceased has been identified as 23 year old Nyiko Maswanganyi of Muchipisi village.

The second deceased has not been identified. He’s suspected to be a foreign national.

Two people were killed when a gang of about eight gunmen opened fire on patrons on Thursday evening.

This is the first incident of tavern shooting to be recorded in Limpopo. Police say a gang of about eight gunmen travelling by two vehicles randomly shot at the patrons at Muchipisi village.

Police also say the other six wounded victims are recovering in hospital. Their identities won’t be revealed as they are potential witnesses. Police are calling on the public to assist with information that can lead to the arrest of the attackers.