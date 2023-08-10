The state has called its eleventh witness in the trial of televangelist Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho.

The trio are facing 62 charges which include, rape, sexual assault, human trafficking and racketeering.

Dr Carol Miller who co-authored a report looking at grooming, non-disclosure, consent and impact on the victims, testified in High Court in Gqeberha.

She is witness number 43 on the list of the state.

She says because of Omotoso’s power in his church as he was regarded as second to God and can curse those that disobey him, it was easy to groom the victims and for them not to disclose.

She says most of the victims she interviewed suffered rape trauma syndrome.

The trial continues.

VIDEO | Eleventh witness testifies in the Omotoso Rape Trial: