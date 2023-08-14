The cross-examination of the 12th witness in the trial of the televangelist, Timothy Omotoso concluded on Monday in the High Court in Gqeberha.

Vuyiseka Nontlazi testified that it was only accused number 1, Omotoso, who sexually assaulted her. During the final court session on Monday, defence advocate, Peter Daubermann, read a statement by Omotoso, denying the testimony of Nontlazi.

He denies making any sexual advances on her and that the only time she came to his hotel room was to massage his feet.

Omotoso denied all the allegations made against him by the witness Nontlazi. He said he never told her to take her clothes off, to lay on the bed or did any sexual deeds with her.

He maintained that nothing sexual occurred in any of the rooms. Nontlazi stood firm by her testimony and commented on his statement by saying he was lying.

The case will continue on Tuesday. It is expected the state will call Cheryl Zondi to testify.

VIDEO | GRAPHIC CONTENT: Omotoso case I 12th witness Vuyiseka Nontlazi cross-examined: