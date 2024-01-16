Omotoso’s trial resumes, defence seeks reconsideration of judgment

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The case of the Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso will resume in the Port Elizabeth High Court, Eastern Cape, on Tuesday. The defence is expected to bring another application for the judge to reconsider his previous judgment on the application for discharge.

This comes after the court dismissed Omotoso’s application to have charges against him and co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho dropped.

Making the ruling, Judge Irma Schoeman, said although Peter Daubermann made some valid points in his application such as an unfair trial, there was no severe unfairness towards his client.

Judge Schoeman added that the unethical behaviour of state prosecutor Advocate Nceba Ntelwa, who recused himself from the case, did compromise the case, but that doesn’t warrant the case to be deemed unfair.

Schoeman however dismissed 31 of the more than 60 charges faced by Omotoso and his co-accused.

The accused now only face 32 charges. These still include several counts of rape and sexual assault. The defence is expected to challenge this outcome.