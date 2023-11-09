Officer seeks progress in Koko’s case despite absence of witnesses

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The investigating officer in the corruption case against former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko and 18 others says the trial could continue without three accused who live abroad.

The officer, who cannot be named, was cross-examined by the defence at the Middleburg Specialised Crime Court in Mpumalanga.

This comes after the defence claimed that the state will not complete its investigation anytime soon.

The court is currently conducting an inquiry following an application by the accused to have the matter struck off the roll.

Koko and the other accused were arrested last year in connection with the construction of the Kusile Power Station near Emalahleni.

Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko, 18 others return to the Middelburg Specialised Crimes Court: