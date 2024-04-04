KPMG staffer appears in court for theft, fraud and money laundering

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A bursary specialist at KPMG, Fidelis Moema, has appeared at Palm Ridge Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday, in connection with theft, fraud and money laundering.

Moema handed himself over to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crimes Investigation team in Johannesburg.

It is alleged that between 2021 to 2022, Moema misdirected funds meant for bursary recipients worth R16.5 million.

The accused would pay the money into the bank accounts belonging to friends and individuals who own companies.

The money would then be paid back into his personal bank account.

The matter was postponed to next week Tuesday for a formal bail application.

This Sthe Bhengu girl really believed that his mans who worked as a bursary administrator at KPMG can afford to buy her a whole Range Rover and still get this Merc for himself ?? pic.twitter.com/NkrVpzSYIK — theHirohito® (@theHirohito) April 4, 2024

Sthe Bhengu’s baby daddy Fidelis Moema has been arrested for theft, fraud and money laundering. He misdirected funds meant for bursary recipients. He used the funds to buy his girlfriend Sthe a Range Rover , take her to Santorini Greece & do a helicopter gender reveal pic.twitter.com/mvrKz8Lemf — sanelenkosi (@sanelenkosix) April 4, 2024

Fidelis Moema (32) has been arrested for theft, fraud and money laundering on Tuesday, 02 April 2024 after handing himself over to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crimes Investigation team in Johannesburg. The accused was employed as a bursary specialist at the KPMG. It is… pic.twitter.com/eJ8BXdTwoB — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) April 4, 2024