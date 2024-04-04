sabc-plus-logo

KPMG staffer appears in court for theft, fraud and money laundering

A bursary specialist at KPMG, Fidelis Moema, has appeared at Palm Ridge Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday, in connection with theft, fraud and money laundering.

Moema handed himself over to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crimes Investigation team in Johannesburg.

It is alleged that between 2021 to 2022, Moema misdirected funds meant for bursary recipients worth R16.5 million.

The accused would pay the money into the bank accounts belonging to friends and individuals who own companies.

The money would then be paid back into his personal bank account.

The matter was postponed to next week Tuesday for a formal bail application.

