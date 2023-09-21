The defence advocates representing former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko, along with seven other co-accused have made a submission to the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court to strike their matter off the roll.

This comes after the state requested that they further postpone the fraud, corruption, and money laundering case related to the multi-million rand Eskom contract.

However, the defence feels that the state is not ready to have the matter heard in court.

Advocate Bred Osborne says the arrest was premature because the state was under pressure to make arrests.

“Insofar as the concerns raised, now I wish to remind you, worship, first of all, what the state submitted on the 4th of September. They said the sole reason why the case is in this court is not in the high court because they would be in trouble in the manner in which they managed the proceeding. That submission was made by the state itself. So, worship, my respectful submission is: It’s not your job to weigh how the case is taking forever to get to the high court. That, in itself, is the failure of justice.”

