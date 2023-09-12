Thirty-nine young karateka’s from Mahikeng in the North West province will take part in the inaugural Indo-Pacific Karate Tournament in Mauritius.

The tournament is set to run from 12th to the 17th of September.

Among these remarkable athletes, are eight registered at Mmabana Arts, Culture and Sports Foundation centres across the province.

These young karateka’s have not only achieved remarkable milestones but have also exhibited unwavering commitment to their sport and the community they represent.

One of them is Katlego Lesabe who says karate has changed his life.

“As I was growing up, I used to get bullied and stuff. As I started developing anger, my mother told me that there is a sports called karate and she heard that it makes children to be disciplined. That they do not have anger and all those things so that’s when I joined a karate club.”

Furthermore, the provincial government has committed to offer these karatekas support.

MEC for Sports and Arts and Culture Kenetswe Mosenogi, “We can’t rely on the medical team of the Indo-Pacific organising committee, we our team, they must not suffer when we are here as government and we are expected to support them and take full responsibility as they depart and represent us as a province and as a country.”