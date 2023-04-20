The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa)-affiliated workers at Tenneco in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, say they will continue their strike until their demands are met.

The strike which has entered its third week follows deadlocked wage negotiations at the CCMA.

The catalytic converter manufacturer employs more than 200 people. The workers say the employer wants to decrease the hourly rate from R 114. 67.

The Numsa Shopsteward Sakhumzi Mawisa says the workers that have rejected the salary cut have been served with letters of dismissal.

Mawisa says, “The employer is saying they want to pay wages that are equal to its competitors, but we have done our investigation. In the catalytic convector that we are in. There is no company that is paying R 67. We have done our background check our competitors are paying between R 86.89.”

