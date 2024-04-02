15 suspects arrested for Fort Hare murders to make first appearance

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police Minister Bheki Cele together with the National Police Commissioner Fanie Masemola are expected to attend the court case of the 15 suspects who have been arrested in connection with the murder cases at the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape.

The suspects will make their first appearance in the Dimbaza Magistrate’s Court today.

The suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of the Vice-chancellor’s bodyguard, Mboneli Vesele, and the university’s Fleet Manager Petrus Roets.

They are facing a string of charges such as fraud, kidnapping, murder and attempted murder.

In December, the court denied bail to the university’s Head of Investigations and Vetting, Isaac Plaatjies.

Plaatjies is facing two counts of premeditated murder of Roets and Vesele.

His arrest sent shockwaves as he worked closely with the investigating team on the case.

VIDEO: University of Fort Hare’s Head of Investigation denied bail for double murder case:

