‘Ntanzi volunteered to confess alleged involvement in Meyiwa murder’

Sergeant Vusimuzi Mogane says Bongani Ntanzi, accused number 2 in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, volunteered to confess to his alleged involvement in the murder.

Ntanzi is one of the five accused currently on trial at the High Court in Pretoria for the murder of the soccer captain.

Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while at Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus on Gauteng’s East Rand.

Mogane is one of the investigating officers who apprehended Ntanzi in June 2014.

The defence is challenging the admissibility of the alleged confession statement claiming Ntanzi was assaulted and tortured.

During cross-examination by defence lawyer Thulani Mngomezulu who represents accuseds 1 and 2, Mogane said Ntanzi opted to tell the truth to lead investigating officer Brigadier Gininda after they confirmed he was not at work the day Meyiwa was murdered.

