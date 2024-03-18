Ntanzi confesses co-accused in Meyiwa murder threatened him

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Another confession statement allegedly by Bongani Ntanzi, accused number two in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, states that he was threatened by his co-accused after the contract killing.

Magistrate Vivian Cronje who took down the alleged confession by Ntanzi has been called to the stand at the High Court in Pretoria.

Ntanzi and four others are on trial for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana soccer captain.

Cronje has read out a statement that claims all five accused were involved in the murder of Meyiwa.

“Carlos then pointed to Sifiso and said he must warn me, if any word comes out that they were involved then he would kill me. Carlos and Sifiso then ordered me to go to the kitchen. The four of them, Maphisa, Sifiso and Muzi remained in the bedroom and they closed the door. Sifiso then came out and gave me R15 000. I was shivering, as I have never been involved in something like this before.”

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial:

