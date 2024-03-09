NPA welcomes life sentence for Cosmo City serial rapist

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed a life sentence handed out to a serial rapist by the High Court in Johannesburg.

Thabang Mahlangu went on a reign of terror in Cosmo City in Johannesburg between 2018 and 2020.

He broke into people’s houses, raped them and stole their property.

Mahlangu was arrested after being linked by DNA.

He also faced charges of aggravated robbery and housebreaking.

The NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane says, “The NPA stands firm in its commitment to ensuring that perpetrators of such reprehensible acts are brought to justice and held accountable for their actions to the fullest extent of the law.”

Related video: Court finds alleged Cosmo City serial rapist’s confession admissible:

