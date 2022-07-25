The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it will oppose bail for the 12 people charged with the murder of Alexandra residents, north of Johannesburg.

They made a brief appearance at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery as well as unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

The case has been postponed to 1 August 2022 for further investigation and possible bail applications.

Police Minister Bheki Cele condemned the shootings when he visited the area:

Alex FM DJ Joshua Mbatha and five other people were killed in separate armed robberies.

Fifteen other people have been victims of robberies by armed groups in the area. The men were charged with two murders as police are still investigating the other four.

“The case against the 12 men accused of the Alexandra shooting wherein two people succumbed to the gunshot wounds was postponed to the first of August 2022 for all accused to apply to be released on bail. We can confirm as the NPA that we will be opposing their application to be released on bail and our reasons for that will be cited in court. They face two counts of murder, four of attempted murder, possession of stolen property and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition as well as robbery with aggravating circumstances,” says NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane.