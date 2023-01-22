The town of Kakamas and surrounding areas in the Northern Cape will be exempted from rolling blackouts.

Parts of the Northern Cape to be exempted from rolling blackouts

The areas have also been experiencing water shedding.

The relentless heat wave has worsened the area’s problems. Seven farm workers have died of heat stroke in the last week.

Ka !Garib Municipality’s Benny Kordom says, “Yes, we have received the initial approval from Eskom to supply a plan to how we can handle our own load shedding, in the Kai !G arib, especially at our water treatment plants. So we will provide them on Monday around 8:00 to give to Eskom. So, Eskom can know how we as a Municipality will handle our own load shedding in Kai! Garib.”