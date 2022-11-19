The Dawid Kruiper Municipality at Upington in the Northern Cape says it is struggling to fill its water reservoirs because of rolling blackouts.

Temperatures in one of South Africa’s hottest towns have been hovering around the mid-thirties for the past week with no respite in sight.

Spokesperson for Dawid Kruiper Municipality, Patrick Williams, say the continued rolling blackouts and high water demand have left reservoirs near empty. Reservoir levels are critically low, and the municipality is not getting enough time to refill them.

Williams has called on residents to use water sparingly.

“As we all know the water is pumped from the river by machines that are operated by electricity. So as a result of loadshedding, we are struggling to pump water into the reservoirs. And once the water is in the reservoirs, it is used very quickly. So we are calling on residents to use water sparingly, and not to use water for irrigation of their gardens, also not to wash their vehicles and not to fill up their swimming pools,” requests the Municipality.

Eskom is implementing stage four of its rolling blackouts until further notice.