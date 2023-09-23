Motorists driving on the R385 close to Postmasburg in the Northern Cape have been warned to drive carefully because of poor visibility caused by raging fires in the area.

Efforts are currently under way to put out the blaze which has been fanned by strong winds.

Motorists are urged to use alternative routes as the heavy cloud of smoke makes it hard to see the road.

Police spokesperson, Sergio Kock explains:

“The fires are sporadic and it’s causing heavy clouds of smoke on the roads making visibility dangerous for motorists driving in the direction of Koopmansfontein, Danielskuil, Lime Acres and Postmasburg. Motorists are urged to use alternative routes for their own safety as the situation is becoming dangerous.”