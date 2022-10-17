North West MEC for Health, Madoda Sambatha, has condemned the murder of a nurse whose body was discovered on Sunday morning at her rented home at Ipelegeng township in Schweizer-Reneke.

The 47-year-old, Iris Mohokane, had recently been promoted to the position of Facility Manager at Ipelegeng Clinic. She was reportedly murdered, only two days after assuming her new role.

MEC Sambatha has described the murder as devastating and called on communities to protect women.

“We want to call to the police and say they must do everything to find those that were involved in that killing of her, and we want to call for the community that we must at all times keep eyes on our emergency personnel. Those that are essential services must be protected by anybody in society because we need them,” says Sambatha.

Meanwhile, the accused arrested for the alleged murder appeared before the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrate’s Court and will remain in custody until next week Monday.

North West Police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwaabone says, “ We can confirm that a 24-year-old man by the name of Bongani Shebi, appeared before the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrate’s Court in connection with the alleged murder of a 47-year-old woman. The motive of the incident is still unknown and the accused was remanded in custody until Monday the 24th of October 2022.”