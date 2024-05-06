MRM condemns assault on elderly woman in North West

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Moral Regeneration Movement (MRM) in the North West has condemned the alleged assault of a 73-year-old woman in Matolong village in Taung, describing it as a despicable act.

The elderly woman was reportedly assaulted by her 41-year-old son at her home on Thursday.

According to police, the suspect had defied a protection order issued against him.

Convener of the MRM Provincial Interim Committee, Pastor Lesiba Kgwele, says the arrest of the suspect brings confidence in the South African Police Service.

“We are confident that the criminal justice system will send an unequivocal message that there is no place in our society for those who abuse and commit atrocious acts against the most vulnerable in our society being the elderly and women. we call on our communities to unite in action to reclaim ubuntu as well as lost family and community values.”