EFF only party that can restore black people’s dignity: Malema

Reading Time: 2 minutes

With less than three weeks before South Africans go to the polls, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says his party is the only one that can restore the dignity of black people.

Malema was campaigning in the North West.

Addressing his followers at ward 5 in Lomanyaneng in Mahikeng, Malema promised free education, job creation, better healthcare and better housing.

He slammed the governing ANC for failing to provide proper basic services in the past 30 years.

Malema is adamant that his party will come out victorious after the elections.

“Economic freedom is coming on the 29th of May. We are making it the appointment with the future. On the 29th of May, I want all of you, when you wake up in Mahikeng and look at Pretoria on top of the Union Buildings, the red flag of the EFF must be flying high,” adds Malema.

He criticised the North West provincial government over the Nelson Mandela Drive that has been undergoing upgrades from last year.

“Premier came to Parliament and lied when he said there are roads in the North West province. When they realized that the Premier had lied, they started to renovate the Nelson Mandela Drive. Now they’re stuck … just a mere four kilometres road taking years and years [to complete],” he explains.-Reporting by Thabang Morutloa

[IN PICTURES]: President @Julius_S_Malema will address his fourth community meeting today in North West. The President will convene a community meeting with people of Potchefstroom. #MalemaForSAPresident #EFFCommunityMeetings #VoteEFF pic.twitter.com/8wQLlzTUHS — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 9, 2024