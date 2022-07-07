Two families in the North West are blaming Eskom for the death of two children aged 12 and 13.

The two from Itsoseng burned to death when they left a heater on during the rolling blackouts.

Eskom says it was forced to implement stage six rolling blackouts because of the unprotected wage strike and intimidation of workers who had refused to down tools.

A wage settlement has been reached and rolling blackouts are expected to ease in the coming days.

In a separate incident in Lokgabeng in Taung, a 79-year-old pensioner, Samuel Gabonewe died due to smoke inhalation.

His house caught fire when he fell asleep after lighting a candle during the rolling blackouts.

Gobonewe’s grandchild, Kealeboga Sekgetho says, “This is very sad as to what has happened because of Eskom. At the other window of my grandfather, we saw smoke and the window [was] broken. [When] I got there everything was burned to ashes, no blankets, no bed. We found him inside the house next to the door at the kitchen trying to escape. When I touched him he was cold, he is gone just like that.”

Workers not responsible for stage six rolling blackouts

The National Union of Mineworkers (Num) has refuted claims that labour unions at Eskom are responsible for the power cuts this week when stage six rolling blackouts were announced.

Num, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and Solidarity have accepted a 7% wage increase.

Num spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu says even if labour unions agreed to a wage offer from the power utility, it will not end rolling blackouts.

“I don’t think the workers are the ones who caused it. Rolling blackouts have been there. Our members are not responsible for stage six. As we speak, Eskom is busy shutting down units and power stations like Nkomati and many other power stations.”

Full interview with Num Livhuwani Mammburu: