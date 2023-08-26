Community members of the Ba Mogopa near Ventersdorp in the North West are at loggerheads with a diamond mining company, accusing them of causing an environmental disaster.

They say Badenhorst Diamante has been pumping water from underground and is flooding their grazing. They say the water is now fast approaching their homes.

One of the locals, Ntebo Thibedi, says the water is also attracting a lot of insects and frogs.

“This dirty water is not safe for us as the community. Its not safe for me as I stay closer to it. It’s not safe for the older people and also for the animals.”

The locals are calling on the mine to rehabilitate the unused pits and compensate them.

“A lot of members of the community have lost livestock as a result we need a remedial action like compensation for the grazing that we have lost, we want compensation for the livestock that members of community has lost.”

The Department of minerals says they have engaged with the mine to properly control the water. While the mine management could not comment as the matter is before the court, they are however, taking steps to drain the water.

Community of Ba Mogopa at odds with mining company: