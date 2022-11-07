The nomination process for the African National Congress’s (ANC) top six officials and members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) closes this Monday.

This follows a further extension from last month, as some branches were yet to have their meetings across the country.

ANC national spokesperson Gwede Mantashe says they have now reached the 70 percent threshold for branches to hold their meetings.

This will give the party the green light to hold its 55th national conference on December 16, 2022.

Some branch general meetings took place last weekend.

More than 2700 branch meetings of the ANC have been set across the country. Now, this Monday is the final day for the nomination process.

Elections committee Chairperson Kgalema Motlanthe will now consolidate all those nominated, vet them and make sure that they have declared all the donations they will be getting as they intensify their campaign towards the Nasrec conference.

ANC leadership contestation threatens its existence

39 days to the @MYANC 55th National Conference in Gauteng 🖤💚💛 #ANCNC55 pic.twitter.com/3JCgfKhkUn — African National Congress (@MYANC) November 7, 2022