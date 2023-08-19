African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has denied allegations that the party has been holding secret discussions with the Democratic Alliance (DA) on the possibility of entering into a coalition.

Some small parties are accusing the ANC and the DA of preparing to reach an agreement ahead of next year’s national elections.

The parties allege that the aim is to form a government of national unity should the ANC fail to get majority votes in the poll.

Mbalula say the ANC does not plan to work with the DA.

He says, “We are just happy that we have been vindicated about that the ANC has got an alliance with the DA. We don’t have an alliance with the DA and we don’t have any secret arrangements with anyone. We are not working for the coalition in 2024. They have accepted defeat already that they will not win so must get into a coalition.”

Mbalula also says the governing party is unfazed by opposition parties who have agreed on a Multi-Party Pact ahead of the 2024 National elections in the country.

VIDEO: Interview with ANC SG Fikile Mbalula:

