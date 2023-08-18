African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula says the governing party is unfazed by opposition parties who have agreed on a Multi-Party Pact ahead of the 2024 National elections in the country.

Mbalula says the ANC will campaign for the outright majority.

He also warned the ANC structures not to make public pronouncements on coalitions before making their views known within the mother body structure.

“Snuki Zikalala, the veterans league and the youth league can represent their views but not outside the ANC perspective. We have an adopted perspective. If they believe that the DA is a vyable whatever tactical or strategic purposes they must present that to the ANC. The tendency of the ANC comrades speaking the strategic matters of the party in the media puzzles us.”

Meanwhile, Mbalula says the ANC has not had secret discussions with the Democratic Alliance on a coalition agreement.

“We are just happy that we have been vindicated about that the ANC has got an alliance with the DA. We don’t have an alliance with the DA and we don’t have any secret arrangements with anyone. We are not working for the coalition in 2024. They have accepted defeat already that they will not win so must get into a coalition.”

