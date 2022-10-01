Limpopo police say no arrest has been made yet in connection with the killing of a member of Operation Dudula at Jane Furse.

The 43-year-old was shot dead on Friday, allegedly by gang members before the movement’s meeting with community members.

Operation Dudula members were in the area to launch the movement with community members, when they were confronted by a group believed to be against the movement.

Police spokesperson, Motlafela Mojapelo says investigations are continuing.

“Police in Jane Furse have opened a case of murder after an incident in which a person believed to be a dudula member was actually shot and killed during the incident that took place in the Jane Furse policing area no body has arrested so far and police investigations are continuing.”