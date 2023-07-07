Operation Dudula says it will lead a march to the Home Affairs Department in Johannesburg on Friday to call for the mass deportation of illegal immigrants.

This follows the High Court of Pretoria’s recent judgment which declared the Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s decision to terminate the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) as unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

Nhlanhla Nyandeni from Operation Dudula explains:

“Today, as iZimbokodo of Operation Dudula, we are marching to Home Affairs in Harrison Street, where we are going to hand over a memorandum that will address our issues. There is such an influx of foreigners in our country. These people come here and do whatever they want. They open illegal businesses and get fake documentation. So, now we are tired. We want to go there and show our anger and tell them that we want mass deportation.”