Motsoaledi welcomes decision to probe Visa-related issues

Minister of Home Affairs Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi, has expressed his contentment with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s issuance of a proclamation for the Special Investigative Unit to probe Visa-related issues within the Department of Home Affairs.

This decision comes in response to reports about a Zimbabwean national, Kudakwashe Mpofu, which highlighted the battle with the department to prevent his deportation back to Zimbabwe following allegations of fraudulent acquisition of his permanent residence permit in South Africa.

Motsoaledi confirmed the fraudulent nature of Mpofu’s permit.

Additionally, the minister addressed a circular issued by the Department of Home Affairs to Border Management Authorities (BMA) officials at entry points on proper protocols when encountering foreign nationals failing to comply with specific border categories.

“When the circular was issued it was an attempt to guide the BMA officials because they were regarded as new at the borders, otherwise this is in the law that has been happening for a long time. But if you have applied for your extension and you didn’t get an answer your receipt is regarded as an extension temporary until the answer is provided.”

