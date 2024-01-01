Over 500 000 IDs uncollected at Home Affairs offices: Motsoaledi

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Government says about 566 000 identity documents remain uncollected at Home Affairs offices nationwide. Sixty-three thousand of them belong to the people who have died.

Gauteng, Limpopo and the Free State have the highest number of uncollected IDs.

The Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi revealed this in his written reply to a Parliamentary question from the EFF.

The party asked the Minister how many IDs were uncollected in all the provinces and what his department was doing to reduce the number.

Motsoaledi said the reasons included financial problems and long queues.

On November 10, 2023, Home Affairs offices opened for 5 hours for the collection of ID documents: