Home Affairs Minister requests SIU probe on residence permit issuance

The Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says he has requested the Special Investigating Unit to probe the department’s process of issuing residence permits. This follows the recent dispute between the department and a Zimbabwean national, Kuda Mpofu over his permanent residence permit.

Mpofu, took government to court to stop the department from deporting him to Zimbabwe after allegations that he obtained the permit fraudulently. Motsoaledi told the media in Pretoria thatMpofu who was an employee of the North West Development Corporation, committed fraud.

“There are several issues that did not sit well with me as the minister, number 1 why did Home Affairs officials who picked up this matter, not open a police case? How did North West Development Corporation Human Resource unit employ Mr Mpofu? Now it is for this reasons that we have handed over this matter to the SIU, not only to probe Mr Mpofu but also government officials both in Home Affairs and the North West Development Corporation.”

