Operation Dudula is expected to march to the Union Buildings on Thursday, alongside other organisations to demonstrate against illegal immigration in South Africa.

The Movement has been critical and vocal on the matter, saying the country has an immigration crisis that should not be ignored.

Operation Dudula has been previously accused of being an anti-immigrant movement.

National Administrator, Patrick Mokgalusi says, “The march is intended to draw attention to our number one- President Cyril Ramaphosa and other ministries to say we are tired of this illegal immigration issue. That we have been preaching for so long but without any success. Now, we are tired, as you can see, these organisations now are more than 35; we demand mass deportation.”