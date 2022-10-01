A member of Operation Dudula has been shot dead, allegedly by gangsters in Jane Furse, in Limpopo today.

Members of the operation were in the area to launch the movement with community members when they were confronted by a group believed to be against the movement.

National co-ordinator of Operation Dudula, Thabo Ngayo says they were at the local sports ground for the launch, when a group of men started shooting randomly at them, killing one of their members.

“We were outside the grounds where we were suppose to launch the operation. We were still planning to say what are we going to do when he was shot randomly. One of the bullet caught one of our comrade and they ran those guys, they ran and disappeared. We are going to withdraw because there was nothing we could do.”