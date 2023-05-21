The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape says it cannot take action against members implicated in the alleged illegal attainment of qualifications at the University of Fort Hare, until the matter goes to court.

The ANC caucus in the Provincial Legislature is holding its strategic planning Lekgotla in East London in the Eastern Cape.

The Special Investigating Unit is investigating maladministration at Fort Hare University, which includes the irregular awarding of qualifications.

In 2021, some senior ANC politicians were excluded from the institution after queries were raised about their admission into programmes at the University.

The party’s chief whip in the provincial legislature, Loyiso Magqashela says that it cannot be disputed that such allegations set a negative precedent for the ANC.

” No case has been opened against them, Fort Hare is dealing with that matter through the SIU, hence we are saying that matter is still under investigation then our step aside resolution kicks in when the case has been opened and one has been charged.”