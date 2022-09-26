Police in the Eastern Cape are investigating the cause of 20 crashes across the province last weekend.

The provincial Transport Department’s spokesperson Unathi Binqose says pedestrians accounted for nearly half of the death toll.

In two incidents where pedestrians were knocked over, the vehicles failed to stop.

On Saturday, nine people were killed in two separate collisions in Cathcart and Peddie with 12 others sustaining serious injuries.

Binqose says human error and alcohol consumption are suspected to be the contributing factors in all the crashes.

He says police are investigating cases of culpable homicide.

Binqose says, “Reporting about so many people who have lost their lives on our roads is heartbreaking even for us as officials. We are reporting because we are hoping that these reports may touch something in you and help you become a better road user.”

“A road user that will not only protect him or herself but also will also protect fellow road users. We are calling on each one of you to respect the rules of the road and help us avoid avoidable accidents. And there are many even among these that have claimed so many lives, that could’ve been avoided,” he adds.