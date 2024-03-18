New witness expected to take the stand in the Meyiwa murder trial

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A new witness is expected to be called to the stand when the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes this morning.

On Friday, two confession statements allegedly made by accused one and two, revealed that singer, Kelly Khumalo, allegedly ordered the hit.

Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014, while at Khumalo’s parental home in Vosloorus on Gauteng’s East Rand.

Five men are on trial at the High Court in Pretoria for the murder of the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain.

Lieutenant Colonel Solomon Raphadu who was responsible for taking down the confession statement by accused number two Bongani Ntanzi on 19 June 2020, read the alleged confession in court, which states that Ntanzi was called to assist in a contract killing allegedly ordered by Khumalo.

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | Ntanzi, Sibiya confessions read in court:

In the statement, Ntanzi was paid R45 000 for the job. Police officer Mhlanganyelwa Mbotho was also called to testify about a confession statement made by accused number one, Muzi Sibiya.

Sibiya also implicates Khumalo but Sibiya’s statement mentions names of others involved in the murder, who are not in court.

According to the statement, it was Sibiya’s friends from Vosloorus hostel, Marco Buthelezi and Makhimbi Buthelezi who shot and killed Meyiwa. Buthelezi has since died.

It’s alleged Sibiya received R30 000 for the contract killing, while a traditional healer was paid R5000.