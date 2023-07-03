The Eastern Cape government will on Monday officially hand over the Netball World Cup trophy to the host province, the Western Cape.

The Western Cape Sports Minister, Anroux Marais, will receive the trophy before it embarks on a tour across the province. The tournament kicks off on the 28th of July and end on the 6th of August.

Netball World Cup Trophy tour in Young Park in the Eastern Cape:

The trophy will be handed over to Western Cape authorities at the Tsitsikama Khoi Village near the Bloukrans Bridge on Monday. The silverware will then be displayed at the Plettenberg Bay Primary School on Tuesday before moving on to the Rustdene Sports Stadium in Beaufort West and Prince Albert.

The trophy travels to George – Hartenbos and Riversdale on Wednesday. It wil tour the Boland and Swartland regions later in the week before moving on to the West Coast.

The tour – which aims to stimulate interest in the tournament – ends in the Mother City on Friday when it will be handed over to the City of Cape Town. -Reporting by Lerato Dlalisa