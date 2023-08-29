There will be an analysis of the cellphone records that need to be downloaded when the Nelson Mandela fraud case resumes in the High Court in Bhisho in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

The application of one of the accused, Phumlani Mkolo, for access to the records could also be presented.

The eleven accused in the case are charged with fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

They include the former Health MEC, Sindiswa Gomba, former Buffalo City Speaker, Simon Ndzele and former Buffalo City Mayor Zukiswa Ncita.

The case relates to the alleged misappropriation of R10-million from the Buffalo City Metro during preparations for the memorial service of former President Nelson Mandela in 2013.

The video below is reporting more on previous court appearances: