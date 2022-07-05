The Nelson Mandela Bay Metro in the Eastern Cape says the water crisis in the city is an emergency that requires urgent intervention from all stakeholders. A strict water-saving regime has been implemented as the effects of climate change are being felt in the province.

The municipality says the Impofu Dam has run out of water. Some residents say for them Day Zero has already kicked in, as there are people who are already reliant on water trucks.

Meanwhile, Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu has given the metro until the end of this week to fix all leaks.

The municipality’s Water and Distribution Manager Joseph Tsatsire says there’s just not enough water.

“We are looking at plus-minus 10 days that are left as we speak. We are installing what we call budges of floating pumps in two of our dams, Impofu as well as Churchill. This means that we will be able to pave a way to getting access to dead water that is below the extraction point in the dam and we hope that no water will actually give us…to push the day zero,” says Tsatsire.

