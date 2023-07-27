State witness Nthabiseng Mokete is expected to continue her cross-examination when the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes in the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday morning.

Mokete, a neighbour of the mother of Meyiwa’s girlfriend Khumalo, detailed hearing three gunshots, and seeing three men running towards the nearby park.

She is the second neighbour to testify after Khaya Ngcatshe.

Five men are currently on trial for the killing of the former Bafana Bafana captain at Khumalo’s mother’s home in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in October 2014.

On Wednesday, Mokete told the court that she heard the first gunshot go off while she was sitting in her friend’s car directly opposite the Khumalo’s and saw a person running past them.

Then she stated that a second gunshot went off while she and her friend were trying to decipher what was happening and she saw two more people run past them.

She further went on to say that she then saw Zandile Khumalo appeared screaming for help.

VIDEO: SABC Senior reporter, Chriselda Lewis on the testimony by Khumalo’s neighbour:

