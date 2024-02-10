ANC’s legal bid over MK trademark to be heard in March

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The ANC’s legal bid over the uMkhonte we Sizwe trademark following the registration of uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) political party is set to be heard on March 19 at the Electoral Court in Bloemfontein.

This is revealed in a notice by the Electoral Court issued on February 7.

The MK party was registered in September last year (2023) by Jabulani Khumalo and will contest the 2024 general elections.

The discovery of the newly formed party was followed by the governing party, through its lawyers sending a letter to Khumalo demanding that he desist from using the uMkhonto we Sizwe logo and trademark.

The ANC’s legal dispute centres on the use of the logo and trademark which the party argues may lead the public to believe that the MK party is connected to the governing party.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) name was associated with the ANC’s armed wing during apartheid.

Former President Jacob Zuma has endorsed the MK party and has since started campaigning for the 2024 elections.

