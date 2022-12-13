The National Assembly is expected to take a final decision on Tuesday after considering the Section 89 Independent Panel of Experts report involving President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Phala Phala saga.

The panel chaired by retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo found that Ramaphosa may have committed serious violations and serious misconduct.

This relates to the alleged theft of millions of US dollars at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo almost three years ago.

The report was handed over to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula almost two weeks ago.

National Assembly will convene a historic sitting on Tuesday:

The panel found that the information that was placed before it disclosed that Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violation of Section 96 (2 ) (a) of the constitution. The section states that members of cabinet and deputy ministers may not undertake any other paid work.

They also found that the President may have seriously violated the constitution in terms of Section 96 (2) (b) by acting in a way that is inconsistent with his oath of office and exposing himself to any situation involving the risk of a conflict between his official responsibilities and private interests of the constitution.

The panel’s report, which is not final and binding on the assembly as stated in Rule 129 (O), will be debated and voted on during a sitting at the Cape Town City Hall later on Tuesday.

What to expect from parliament debate on Phala Phala report:

