International investors are keeping a close eye on the political developments in South Africa, given the country’s role on the continent and to some degree, in the world.

As President Cyril Ramaphosa wages a ferocious battle for his political life, International media houses from all corners of the globe have seized the opportunity and they are covering this story.

South Africa remains one of the influential voices in Africa and there’s a great deal of interest.

Turkish Minute Foreign Correspondent, Turkmen Terzi, says, “International media (is) rightly covering Phala Phala because SA is important and rule of law. Ramaphosa is a successful businessman who came to power and promised corruption free country and so, international media is drawing parallel and Turkish is finding this story quite fascinating.”

International Relations expert Benji Seitlhamo says, “The Phala Phala scandal has caught international media coverage. For an instance, the story is on BBC, CNN, AlJazeera, Reuters and so forth. How the ANC reacts will have an impact, and if look at the rand, it shows investors have focused on SA. The rand has declined and I’m informed the concern is with international community, they are waiting for the next course of action.”

Ramaphosa has indicated that he won’t vacate the top office, after his political life had been thrown into turmoil. This followed the independent panel’s report that he may have violated his oath of office after foreign currency was stolen from his Phala Phala farm.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says, “It is up to the National Executive Committee, to which I am accountable, to take whatever decision. So, that’s all I have to say today on this matter.”

International relations expert Benji Seitlhamo says even big media houses around the globe are waiting for the next move from the ANC.

Seitlhamo says “This really places a huge responsibility on the ANC and president Ramaphosa whatever the decision they take and therefore they are watching in terms of judgment … the whole world is watching us.”

