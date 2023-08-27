National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Amos Masondo have wished Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder and President Emeritus, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi a happy birthday on behalf of all presiding officers of Parliament.

Buthelezi turns 95-years-old on Sunday.

The veteran MP has been in hospital for more than a month at a Durban hospital.

He was readmitted after suffering prolonged back pain following a procedure he underwent.

A family spokesperson has said the complications that Buthelezi suffered have been cleared, and his doctors are happy with his state of health.

Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says, “The Presiding officer indeed offer their heartfelt wishes to Prince Buthelezi on this special occasion and hope he will have a joyous celebration of his 95th birthday today.”

“May this special day be filled with happiness and surrounded by loved ones as Prince Buthelezi marks this special chapter in his journey. We salute his unwavering dedication to our country and look forward to the continued inspiration he provide to all of us,” adds Mothapo.

Meanwhile, IFP spokesperson, Mkuleko Hlengwa says Prince Buthelezi will be released from hospital soon.

Hlengwa says the Inkatha Freedom Party founder is making steady progress under the supervision of his medical team.

“His medical team has been working very hard to make sure that they give him the best possible medical care. We appreciate the space that his family and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has received.”

“He is making good progress and as the family has indicated, whilst we would have wanted him to be home today, the doctors will be releasing him in the next week or so,” adds Hlengwa.

The audio below is reporting more on the story:

Freedom Front Plus message to Buthelezi

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald who also turns 68-years-old today, has described Buthelezi as a symbol of respect.

“On behalf of the Freedom Front Plus, I want to congratulate Dr Buthelezi on his 95th birthday. The mere fact that he is 95-years-of today, is proof that our heavenly father’s grace is upon him and what other present can you receive on your birthday to know that you received the grace of Jesus Christ.”

“Therefore, I hope that he will have a wonderful day, be surrounded by his loved ones. May he have a quick recovery from hospital so that he can continue to a be a symbol of respect for everyone – not only in Parliament but also for [the] people in South Africa,” adds Groenewald.

Durbanites have also joined politicians in wishing Buthelezi well on his birthday.

The video below is reporting more on the story:

-Additional reporting by Dries Liebenberg