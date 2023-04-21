Namibian President Hage Geingob has been invited to speak to the African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) later on Friday.

Geingob is in South Africa on a state visit hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On Thursday, the Namibian leader met with President Ramaphosa, during which they agreed to strengthen bilateral relations and collaborate in dealing with conflicts in various parts of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region and the continent.

In line with the ANC’s 55th national conference resolutions to fortify party-to-party relations with other sister parties in the SADC region and beyond, the Namibian President from the South West African People’s Organisation is set to give a message of support when the ANC NEC meeting kicks off.

ANC and SWAPO fought side by side against the Apartheid regime. The two parties continue to enjoy a cordial relationship as they are tackling a number of challenges facing their countries.

Understanding SA, Namibia relations: Prof. Gilbert Khadiagala

Rome Statute

Earlier President Geingob criticised countries that have not signed the International Criminal Court (ICC)’s Rome Statute for demanding that Russian President Vladimir Putin be arrested and handed over to the ICC.

Geingob said Western countries should not dictate how the African continent should conduct its affairs.

“I always believe I don’t support International Criminal Court, because, before Namibia’s independence, we have our own processes, systems and institutions. Our courts are independent. If is there any crime I’ll commit I will be tried in Namibia not any international crime. Americans are not members of that court why not. After independence, we must not go to colonial situations to be tried somewhere else.”

Namibian President Geingob weighs in on ICC’s arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin