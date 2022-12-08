The N3 north toll road near the Vaaldraai/Vereeniging interchange has been closed for traffic after a crash between two trucks in the early hours of Thursday morning. The two vehicles caught fire after the collision. Motorists are advised to expect delays on the route.

N3 Toll Concession Operations Manager Thania Dhoogra says northbound traffic is being diverted around the scene at the Vaaldraai, Vereeniging Interchange, returning at the Dasville interchange.

“All northbound traffic is being diverted around the scene at the Vaaldraai/ Vereeniging Interchange, returning at the Dasville interchange. The southbound carriageway is not affected. Road users are advised to please approach the area with caution and to be patient as there may be possible delays.”

Early last month, drivers using the N3 between Durban and Pietermaritzburg said they are stressful to use the national road as crashes involving trucks are on the rise. This came after a fatal pile up on the N3 at Mariannhill Toll Plaza that involved at least three trucks and six cars. Four people were killed in the incident.