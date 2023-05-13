Six people have died when two busses collided on the N2 near Mossel Bay early Saturday morning.

Southern Cape police spokesperson, Chris Spies, says the casualties include the two bus drivers. He says 25 others have been injured and transported to local hospitals.

Both lanes direction of George to Mossel Bay between the Langeberg Mall offramp and Dana Bay offramp are affected.

Motorists travelling from George direction Cape Town are being redirected onto Louis Fourie Road. Motorists are requested to be patient. An investigation team from Cape Town is currently on the scene.