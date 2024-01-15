Potentially toxic red tide hits Western Cape coastline

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Environmental authorities have issued a warning advising the public against consuming any fish or marine life that may wash up on the shores along the Garden Route region in the Western Cape.

This caution comes in response to the observation of a red tide along the coastline, spanning from the Storms River mouth to Mossel Bay.

A red tide is characterised by the uncontrolled growth of algae, leading to a change in water colour. Apart from being visually striking, red tides can pose risks to human health and marine life.

As a precautionary measure, authorities are collecting samples from the affected areas for detailed analysis.

Reports of Red Tides in the Western Cape

