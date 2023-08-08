Four fishermen have died and one is missing after a fishing vessel ran aground on the rocky Gouritz coastline near Mossel Bay on the Garden Route.

National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson, Craig Lambinon says rescue parties initiated search operations along the coastline after receiving a distress signal from the fishing vessel early on Tuesday morning.

Lambinon says seven people were on board the vessel.

“Four bodies were recovered from the shoreline during the early hours of this morning. The bodies have been taken into the care of the government health forensics pathology services. Two survivors were transported to the hospital by an EMS ambulance and they are recovering. One fisherman remains missing. The SA Maritime Authority has opened an investigation and police have opened an inquest docket. “