Dangerous high tides have prompted the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) to warn the public not to go to beaches along the coastline in the Western Cape.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon says another spring tide is expected later on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s starting to rise already from 2, 3 on Sunday afternoon and peak between and 4 and 5 pm, also depending where you are around the coastline. We are appealing to the public to monitor the South African Weather Service alerts and be cautious. Don’t take unnecessary risks or put yourself in unnecessary danger.”

On Saturday, an elderly woman died and one person was injured in a storm surge that caused high tides in Wilderness in the Garden Route.

Lambinon explains, “Our understanding is that she was swept off her feet by a wave that penetrated a car park causing cars to be swept with that storm surge. One man was also injured and transferred to hospital. But a 93-year-old female has sadly lost her life in what appears to be a weather related incident.”

The George Municipality closed all beaches in the area when high waves battered areas, including Victoria Bay and Herolds Bay. Several roads and properties were also damaged in Kalk Bay in the South Peninsula and Victoria Bay near George.

Other seaside towns like Plettenberg Bay, Knysna and Mossel Bay as well as some beaches in Cape Town were also affected.

UPDATE 1: All beaches are closed. We urge members of the community to stay away from all beaches. https://t.co/WQrE2O6DHi pic.twitter.com/dA8Phj6xTT — George Municipality (@george_mun) September 16, 2023

URGENT NOTICE: Herold’s Bay and Victoria Bay beaches are currently closed due to high tidehttps://t.co/WQrE2O6DHi pic.twitter.com/O5HKxhR6ww — George Municipality (@george_mun) September 16, 2023

NSRI urges Gordon’s Bay residents to be cautious: